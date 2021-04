MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child was injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was struck by a car on Baltimore Street near Felix Avenue. She went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police say the driver responsible left the scene. The driver was last seen in a silver Dodge Avenger.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.