MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say carjackers took a teenager’s 2014 Mustang at gunpoint outside his Nutbush apartment complex and then tried to sell it on Facebook for $500.

Ayed Khawaf, 33, was accused of placing the ad. MPD said Corey Chamber, 21, was arrested after he crashed the red Mustang in Northeast Memphis trying to run from officers.

The young victim told police that he had just parked his Mustang in a lot at the Jackson Heights apartments on Pikes Peak when he was ambushed by two men who pointed a gun at his head and demanded his keys and wallet.

The teen said in addition to his vehicle, the carjackers got $200 and his Guatemalan I.D.

The carjacking happened on July 17, and days later, the ATTF located the stolen Mustang on Facebook Marketplace.

Police said the stolen Mustang with unique lights in the front grill was also been used in several robberies and was spotted Wednesday near McCree Street and Macon Cove.

According to the police report, Chambers was driving the Mustang and jumped out of the car after crashing it at National Street and Bayliss.

Core Chambers (left) and Ayed Khawef (right). Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Police said Chambers was taken into custody in a wooded area off I-240.

They said while searching his cellphone, they found pictures of Khawaf inside the Mustang a couple of days after it was stolen. They said the photos showed Khawaf trying to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle.

Khawaf is charged with carjacking and accessory after the fact.

Chambers is facing a number of charges, including carjacking, aggravated robbery, attempted robbery, reckless driving, evading arrest, and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Chambers and Khawaf are both scheduled to appear in court on Monday.