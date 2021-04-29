UPDATE: 4-year-old child found safe after abduction, car theft at gas station on Poplar

UPDATE: Memphis Police say the child has been located in the area of Oakdale and Avery. The suspect has not been taken into custody.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say a car with a 4-year-old child inside was stolen from a gas station on Poplar Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to the scene at the Shell gas station at 2962 Poplar near the Benjamin Hooks Main Library. The suspect stole a four-door, gray Nissan Rogue with Michigan tags.

A customer reportedly left a 4-year-old child and their keys inside the vehicle. Memphis Police identified the child as Samaria Becerra.

Samaria Becerra

The suspect is reportedly wearing a black beanie and a long-sleeve white shirt. Memphis Police say a black Dodge Challenger may have been following the stolen vehicle.

Memphis Police have released pictures of both vehicles.

Police are urging anyone with any information on the suspect’s whereabouts to call 911 as soon as possible.