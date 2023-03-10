MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said they didn’t have to go far to find a pair of burglars who took thousands of dollars worth of appliances from a Chickasaw Gardens home Thursday night.

They said the thieves were caught red-handed loading some of the items into a car parked next door.

Ronald James, 40, and Carl Norfleet, 45, were arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

House burglarized on Lombardy

Police said a contractor working on the house in the 2700 block of Lombardy called police and told them a $10,000 Viking refrigerator, two CoolDrawers worth $3,200 each, and four toilets valued at $700 a piece were taken from the home.

He told them the refrigerator was found broken in the driveway. He said all the appliances were being stored in the garage while the house was being renovated.

The contractor said the side door to the attached garage had been forced open, and the garage door was open when he arrived at the house.

Officers said while they were taking the report about the burglary, they were told that someone was trying to put the stolen property into a car outside.

Police said a Dodge Charger with Indiana tags was parked next door.

They said officers saw Norfleet sitting in the driver’s seat, and James was trying to secure a CoolDrawer in the car’s trunk.

The other CoolDrawer was recovered in the driveway outside the garage.

Norfleet and James are scheduled to be in court on Monday.