MPD: Boy shot and killed inside of a car in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A boy was shot and killed while sitting inside of a car in Fayser on Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers arrived to the scene in the 3300 block of North Watkins, in the parking lot of the Superlo Foods. When they arrived, they located a boy sustaining a gunshot wound. He was transported in critical condition but later died.

Memphis Police said the victim was in the car at the time of the shooting.

MPD said officers have one male detained.

The investigation is ongoing.