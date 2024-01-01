MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver was able to stop a group of armed men from carjacking him at an East Memphis gas station, but 20 minutes later, was robbed by the same individuals at a gas station in Parkway Village.

Police say the man was at a Z Market on Rhodes Avenue at 2:50 p.m. Sunday when three armed men in a black Chevrolet Malibu tried to carjack his vehicle. He was assaulted, but managed to keep his car.

At 3:10, he told police he was at the gas pumps at another Z Market about three miles away on South Perkins when he was approached again by the same suspects. That time, one of the robbers got away with his wallet.

Monday, MPD released surveillance photos of three suspects:

Suspects robbing two men at a gas station on South Perkins. Courtesy: MPD

In the surveillance footage, you can see one of the suspects jump out of the passenger side of the Malibu with a gun in his hand. Police also got a good look at the tag number, which showed the car had been stolen from Semmes Street days earlier.

The Tennessee tag number is BKQ-2803. If you have seen the vehicle or recognize the suspects, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at (901)490-2210.

Police said video surveillance showed another person was robbed by the same suspects on South Perkins, but that crime went unreported.