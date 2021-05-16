MPD: 5 injured, including 2 children, in South Memphis Crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a crash in South Memphis that left multiple people, including two children, injured on Sunday afternoon.

Ofcrs are handling a crash @ S. Third & E. Person. 2 juveniles have been xported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition. 3 additional victims have been xported to ROH in critical condition. Expect traffic delays in this area; an alternate route should be taken. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 16, 2021

According to Memphis Police, the accident happened at the intersection of South Third Street and Person Avenue. MPD said multiple people were injured in this accident.

Three people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Additionally, two children were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

At this time, Memphis Police didn’t say what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story.