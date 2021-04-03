MPD: 4-year-old boy shot, killed inside of car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a four-year-old was shot and killed on Saturday.

According to Memphis Police, a four-year-old boy arrived at Le Bonheur in a private vehicle sustaining a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Though the investigation is ongoing, MPD said the preliminary information they have at this time is the child was in a car with several adult males when a shot was fired from inside the car striking the child.

This is a developing story.