MPD: 4 shot, 2 fatally in two separate double-shootings on Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are investigating a pair of double-shootings on Sunday.

MPD said around 5 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Jackson Ave. When they arrived, officers located two victims. One victim was pronounced dead one the scene while the second victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

At approximately 5 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4062 Jackson Ave. Officers located two victims. One victim was pronounced deceased. The second victim was transported to ROH in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information available at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 14, 2020

MPD said there is no suspect information available at this point.

Then later on Sunday, MPD said around 8:15 p.m., officers went to Methodist South, where two people came to the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. MPD said they arrived by private vehicle.

Memphis Police said one victim was pronounced dead, and the other victim is in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information available.

Additionally, MPD said it is unknown at this point where the shooting actually occurred. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.