MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly lied about his age and had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

According to Memphis Police, the victim’s mother told officers that her 15-year-old daughter engaged in sex acts with an adult male. The mother provided screenshots that showed her daughter and the male agreeing to meet up for sexual intercourse.

Based on the messages, MPD says they identified the male as 35-year-old Quinton Austin.

The 15-year-old told police she snuck out of her home, and Austin picked her up. The two went to an apartment in downtown Memphis and had oral and penile-vaginal sex.

Records show that the victim told Austin she was 15 years old, and Austin told her he was 20 years old.

Quinton Austin was charged with Aggravated Statutory Rape. He is set to appear in court Friday morning.