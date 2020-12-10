MPD: 3 shot, two of them critically wounded in the Hollywood neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Hollywood and Peres. In addition, there is another crime scene on the corner of Springdale and Eldridge. MPD said both scenes are connected.
MPD said when officers arrived they located three shooting victims sustaining gunshot wounds. Two of the victims are listed in critical condition and the other victim is in non-critical.
MPD said there is no information on the subject(s) responsible at this time.
