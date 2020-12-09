MPD: 3 shot in East Memphis at the Cherry Creek Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of Cherry in East Memphis.
MPD said three adult males have been shot and transported to Regional One Hospital. Two of them are in non-critical condition, and one man is in critical condition. Memphis Police said the suspects responsible were possibly in a gray van.
This is an ongoing investigation. Call Crime Stoppers with tips.
