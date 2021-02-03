MPD: 4 shot, 1 fatally, in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are on the scene investigating a deadly shooting in North Memphis.

MPD said officers arrived to the 800 block of North Montgomery and found four people sustaining gunshot wounds. Three of the shooting victims were transported to Regional One Hospital, and the other victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police added the primary scene is located in the 800 block of Olympic.

Memphis Police said officers are working to gather additional details and anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.