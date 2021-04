MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in South Memphis late Saturday evening.

According to MPD, officers are on the scene of a shooting at Lauderdale and Mallory. Two victims were located and transported to the hospital in critical condition. Then another victim was located in critical condition, as well.

The suspect occupied a silver SUV unknown make or model that was last seen westbound on Mallory.

This is a developing story.