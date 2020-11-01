MPD: 2 shot, one fatally in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a double-shooting in Northeast Memphis Sunday afternoon.
MPD said officers responded to a shooting at 2277 Eveningview Dr. When they arrived, they found two victims sustaining gunshot wounds. One victim has been pronounced deceased; one victim is in critical condition.
The suspect responsible is possibly a male White with long blonde hair who was wearing a dark colored hoodie, MPD said.
MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.
