MPD: 2 shot, one fatally in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a double-shooting in Northeast Memphis Sunday afternoon.

MPD said officers responded to a shooting at 2277 Eveningview Dr. When they arrived, they found two victims sustaining gunshot wounds. One victim has been pronounced deceased; one victim is in critical condition.

The suspect responsible is possibly a male White with long blonde hair who was wearing a dark colored hoodie, MPD said.

MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.