MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A double shooting in South Memphis left a woman dead and man hurt Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of South Parkway around 2:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot, and a man who was grazed by a bullet.

Both were transported to Regional One Hospital, but the woman did not survive her injuries, police said

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation, police said.