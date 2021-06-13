MPD: 2 people shot in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in North Memphis on Sunday evening, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the shooting happened near the intersection of Mt. Olive and Sydney. When officers arrived to the scene, they located two shooting victims. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition while another person was taken to an area hospital in non-critical condition.

A source on the scene told WREG-TV that police are looking for a third shooting victim, but MPD have yet to confirm that information.

Memphis Police said the suspects were possibly in a white Kia Sorento.

Anyone with information pertaining to this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.