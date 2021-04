MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Fox Meadows that left two people dead Wednesday night.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Knight Arnold Rd. The first victim was located at 5315 Knight Arnold, and the second victim was located down the street at 5293 Knight Arnold.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.