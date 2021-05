MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including a child, were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill late Sunday evening, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers arrived to the scene which is at the intersection of Winchester Road and Riverdale Road. Memphis Police said a girl was transported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition, and a woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown what caused the crash.