MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person critically wounded and another in non-critical condition in Westwood on Saturday afternoon.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Levi Road. When officers arrived, they located the two shooting victims.

Both were transported to Regional One Hospital.

MPD said two suspects fled the scene in a black compact SUV westbound on Levi.