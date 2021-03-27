MPD: 2 injured, 3 killed, in North Memphis shooting Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a Friday night shooting in North Memphis where two people were injured and three people were killed.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting victim in the 500 block of Grace Manor around 11:01 p.m. The shooting victim told police he was shot at a nearby location and was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Multiple shooting victims in the 500 block of Arrington. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips. pic.twitter.com/jZyBycgNKj — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 27, 2021

Around 11:23 p.m., officers were told there were additional shooting victims in the 500 block of Arrington. A woman suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to Regional One Hospital, where she was listed in non critical condition.

MPD said a man and a woman were both pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was found inside of his car and pronounced dead as well.

Memphis Police said the preliminary information indicates all of the shooting victims were shot on Arrington in North Memphis.

No arrest have been made. MPD said call 901-528-CASH if you have any information about these shootings.