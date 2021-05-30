MPD: 13-year-old critically wounded in drive-by shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in Parkway Village Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the drive-by shooting happened right around 3 p.m. at the Shadowbrook Townhouses in the 4000 block of Eagle River Road. An official on the scene told WREG-TV, the boy was sitting in his house when he was shot.

When officers arrived, they located a 13-year-old child sustaining a gunshot wound. The boy was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information is available at this time.