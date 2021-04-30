MPD: 10-year-old dead after stabbing at Raleigh apartment complex; 2-year-old, adult also injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say a 10-year-old was killed, and a 2-year-old and an adult were injured in a stabbing at a Raleigh apartment complex.

The stabbing reportedly occurred at the Huntington Hill Apartments on Coach Drive near James Road. Police say a 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Memphis Police say a 2-year-old child and an adult were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say this stabbing appears to be a “domestic violence situation,” and the suspect is in custody.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.