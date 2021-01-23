MPD: 1 killed, 1 wounded in double-shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 3900 block of Edenburg Drive in Frayser.

MPD said the double-shooting happened Saturday evening. Memphis Police said when officers arrived, they located a man who sustained a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Additionally, officers located a woman who sustained a gunshot wound, and she was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police said the suspect was reportedly in a black Mustang and fled the scene southbound on Edenburg Drive.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.