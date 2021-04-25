‘Movies are back’: Nashville film critic looks at COVID’s impact on movie industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hollywood is the center for star-studded films and is considered the beating heart of the entertainment industry.

An industry that was jolted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jobs were lost, and theaters were closed.

Now, movie goers are hopeful for the first time in a long time. Clint Redwine of Mix 92.9 is a Certified Film Critic who told News 2 people are ready for the big-screen experience again.

“It’s been a really difficult time, because the studios, they completely rely on the theaters, and theaters completely rely on the studios. And the studios can’t work because nobody can get anywhere close to each other. And the theaters have nothing to release. So, it’s been bad. It’s been touch and go for a while, but thankfully everything is starting to fall back into place,” said Redwine.

Redwine provided an example of just how ready people are to head back to the theater.

“Movies are back. You know, Godzilla vs. Kong is in theaters right now. It just pulled in it’s first weekend $48.5 million, which is really good when you consider the fact that we haven’t had anything anywhere near that for over a year now in theaters. And, when Kong: Skull Island came out originally – this was pre-pandemic – it made $61 million,” explained Redwine.

Clint Redwine, Mix 92.9 and Certified Film Critic

Redwine is a member of the Critics Choice Association. Each year, he gets to vote on the movies up for awards.

He watches about 250 films a year, which he said is challenging in a short amount of time, “Thankfully, we have enough time, where you know most of the films, I’ve already watched leading up to the initial voting process. But once we get into the real voting process, they start sending them fast and furious. And it’s just like, man, if you’re not watching two or three films a day, then you’re not keeping up.”

Redwine said he’s excited for the upcoming Academy Awards. He has a few thoughts on who will win the coveted 24-karat-gold plated knight for Best Picture.

“The film that is going to win Best Director and Best Picture is Nomadland. It’s a very slow moving, very methodical ‘thinky’ film, but it’s done very well. Now, I will say, personally, it was not my favorite movie of the year, but that’s okay. It’s a very good movie. And a lot of people really love it and enough to where it’s gonna win Best Picture and Best Director,” predicted Redwine.

Redwine said there are two possible winners for Actress in a Leading Role.

“Viola Davis is incredible in her role. She just won the SAG Award for Best Actress. So, we’ll see if she can pull through with the Oscar as well. I’m kind of leaning more Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman. Man, she was fantastic in that role. It’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top,” Redwine said.

And in Redwine’s opinion, there is only one option for Actor in a Leading Role.

“Chadwick Boseman is definitely going to win. He’s a lock for winning. Best Actor, posthumously, man, what a fantastic performance. It’s almost like he gave it all in that he none of us knew at the time he was filming it, that the situation that he was in, but he did,” Redwine explained.

Each year, there are certain trends within the film-making process. This year, Redwine said he noticed directors are turning plays into movies.

“You had One Night in Miami and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which are both up for Best Picture this year. They were both Broadway plays. And now they’ve been made into movies. And it’s been interesting because you can tell when you watch them, they look like they’re a play. You know, because it’s got just one scene here. And then another scene, it doesn’t move like a movie does,” said Redwine.

Redwine said he feels safer in a movie theater than most places right now.

“You go sit down, and you’re 20-feet from the nearest person next to you. And they’re sanitizing everything, and then you get that amazing experience. It’s just, it is so much fun being back at the theaters, and I hope that experience never goes away,” said Redwine.

The 93rd Academy Awards will air on News 2 Sunday, April 25, from 7:00pm – 10:00pm.