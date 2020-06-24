Movie theaters will be allowed to reopen in Shelby County under health directive

The Shelby County Health Department has decided to allow venues like movie theaters to open but with restrictions in place and requirements like temperature checks at the door.

In-house theaters in Memphis and Shelby County haven’t re-opened just yet, aside from the Malco Quartet Summer Drive-In. Malco reopened theaters in Southaven and Olive Branch in Mississippi.

Moviegoers are also allowed to go to theaters in groups of no larger than six, but those groups are directed to sit at least six feet apart.

The change in restrictions comes as COVID-19 numbers are still growing by hundreds of cases per day in Shelby County and Tennessee.

Shelby County postponed a move into Phase 3 of reopening and remains in Phase 2.

The most recent county health directive, issued Wednesday, outlines restrictions on movie theaters, along with outdoor graduations, restaurants and other activities and businesses.