Mourners call for action as they bury teen unintentionally shot dead by another teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old shot and killed last weekend was laid to rest Saturday.

Mourners packed a South Memphis funeral home to say their goodbyes to 16-year-old Jordan Milan, but now the community is pushing for change.

With flashers going, the Ride of Tears made its way to the N.J. Ford funeral home Saturday afternoon.

"Stop the violence, stop the killings, put the guns down, so you don't have to ride this last ride," Mary Trice said. "This is Jordan's last ride."

Milan was Trice's nephew. He was shot and killed less than a week ago at the hands another teen.

"His best friend took his life from him" Trice said. "He didn't try to. Difficult for our families and very difficult for theirs. Right now, all we can do is try to love that 17-year-old."

Detectives said the teen was playing with a gun when it went off. The single bullet forever changed two families.

Although an unintentional shooting, the teen who pulled the trigger will have to answer to the violent offense.

Unfortunately, separate violent attacks left Mary Godwin having to bury two children of her own. She said the message and necessary actions are simple.

"Put down the guns and stop the violence," Godwin said. "As a parent, we've got to stand and talk to our children."

Other mourners shared the sentiment.

"Let's come on, let's come together, let's stop the killings," Zellner Brown said. "Put the guns down and really be understanding and serious about it."

Mourners said having another funeral for a child stands as a harsh reality about the importance of gun safety, as well as gun knowledge.

The teen arrested for the unintentional shooting of Milan is now charged with reckless homicide.