Motorcyclist leads CHP on Interstate 5 chase reaching speeds of 120 mph

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist led California Highway Patrol officers on a lengthy, high-speed chase Thursday that began in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the Fort Tejon area then headed south all the way to the 210 freeway.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not included in a CHP Facebook post, eventually stopped in the area of the 210 and 118 freeways and was taken into custody, officers said. The motorcycle was reported stolen.

No injuries or crashes occurred.

Officers first tried pulling the motorcyclist over around 10:30 a.m. for speeding in the Fort Tejon area, but he led them on a chase reaching 120 mph on northbound I-5 until turning around at Highway 166 and heading south. The pursuit continued through the Grapevine and Santa Clarita areas before it ended with the arrest made by Newhall CHP officers, according to the post.