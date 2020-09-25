Motorcyclist killed in southeast Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southeast Memphis.
The crash happened at Delp and Raines. Police say a Ford F-150 and a motorcycle were involved. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no word on what led to this crash or if any charges will be filed.
