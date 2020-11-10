Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run claims collision was intentional

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is claiming the crash that sent him to the hospital with multiple broken bones was intentional.



Speaking from his hospital bed Monday evening, Darryl Hubbard described the November 1 collision with an SUV on East Shelby Drive near I-55.

“I was on my way home and then this guy just came and ran me down,” said Hubbard.

“In the middle of the street, [the SUV] makes a u-turn coming back at me. I try to dodge him, so I dodge right, he jumps in front of me again. I dodge him to the left, he jumps in front of me again. So after that, I just brace for the impact,” he said.

The brief crash report Memphis police sent WREG notes that a red Chevy Tahoe side-swiped Hubbard and then continued westbound on East Shelby Drive. But Hubbard says the Tahoe never side-swiped him.

“They went and turned around and came back at me. It wasn’t a side swipe at all and that’s what I was trying to tell them,” he said.

Because the Tahoe’s windows were tinted, Hubbard says he never got a look at the driver but insists he did nothing to provoke him prior to the crash, which makes it all the more perplexing to him.

“I’m really broken up and for somebody just to hit me and leave me there like a stray dog or something, that just really baffles me,” he said.

Hubbard said he expects to be in the hospital for several more weeks and is now awaiting eye surgery.