Motorcyclist injured in crash at I-240/Chelsea News Posted: Dec 26, 2020 / 06:05 PM CST / Updated: Dec 26, 2020 / 06:05 PM CST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a motorcycle was in critical condition after a crash Sunday at I-240 at Chelsea. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, police said. Police are investigating. They reported the crash shortly after 5 p.m.