Motorcyclist injured and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of South Third and East Brooks Road working an accident involving a motorcycle and one vehicle on Tuesday evening.

MPD said the motorcyclist was injured and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

