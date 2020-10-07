MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of South Third and East Brooks Road working an accident involving a motorcycle and one vehicle on Tuesday evening.
MPD said the motorcyclist was injured and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
- President Trump says he’d sign ‘stand alone’ stimulus check bill ‘immediately’
- Pedestrian dies after hit and run accident on Neely Road
- Johnny Nash, singer of ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ dies at 80
- Motorcyclist injured and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police say
- Legality behind President Trump’s message to supporters, ‘go into the polls and watch very carefully’