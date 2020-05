MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Part of North Graham Street is shutdown after a deadly accident on Saturday night.

According to Memphis police, a motorcycle hit a Ford Explorer where North Graham Street crosses Sam Cooper Boulevard.

Officers are on the scene of a crash at Graham and Sam Cooper.



Prelim info – a motorcycle and a Ford Explorer were involved. The motorcyclist is DOA.

N. Graham is blocked due to this investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 24, 2020

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The roadway is shutdown while police investigate.

It is not clear if anyone has been detained or charged in the situation.