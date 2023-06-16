MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of the 4-year-old reported missing Thursday told Memphis police the girl had actually been dead for weeks after an attack by her boyfriend, and that she and her boyfriend had stored the child’s body in garbage bags in their house.

This is according to a police statement dated 8:14 a.m. Friday, a day after police combed a North Memphis neighborhood looking for Sequoia Samuels after family reported her missing.

Human remains were found nearby, and Memphis Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation called off the search Friday. The TBI said the child is believed to be dead.

The child’s mother, Brittany Jackson, is being charged with Aggravated Child Neglect, Abuse of a Corpse and False Offense Report. Jaylon Hobson, the alleged boyfriend of Jackson, is being charged with False Offense Report.

Search for Sequoia began Thursday

The search for Sequoia Samuels began Thursday when she was reported missing from her home on Caldwell Avenue in North Memphis.

The 4-year-old with a feeding tube allegedly was last seen on security camera footage the night before, walking out of her house.

Jackson, the child’s mother, told police Thursday that she was at home at 247 Caldwell with Hobson, her live-in boyfriend, along with Sequoia, her 5-year-old son and two of Hobson’s juvenile relatives, ages 6 and 4.

She said she last saw Sequoia around 11:45 p.m. when she gave her a drink of water and put her to bed. She said she fell asleep on the couch and Hobson later fell asleep with her.

When she woke up and recharged her dead phone, she said she found text messages from her aunt, stating, “The front door is open.” That’s when she said she realized Sequoia was missing and called Memphis Police.

Mother’s story changes

However, Friday’s document states that Jackson was later interviewed by the Homicide Bureau, and she told them she had given a false statement.

According to the mother’s statement to police, Hobson had physically attacked Sequoia multiple times in the previous weeks. After the last attack, the child was left unconscious; Hobson was unable to revive her and Jackson did not render aid, she allegedly told police.

Hobson put the child’s body into several garbage bags, which they stored in the house until Thursday, the document alleges.

“Jackson maintained the corpse for several weeks” until the bags were dumped in a garbage container with other garbage cans outside the apartment, the statement reads.

Police executed a search warrant with the medical examiner at 249 Caldwell Avenue, and collected the deceased child’s remains, the documents state. Those remains are believed to belong to Sequoia, and clothing found with the remains matches a description from the mother, police said.

Hobson denied his involvement in the child’s death, police said.

Boyfriend facing separate charges

Shelby County court records show Hobson had active charges from a separate case in May.

According to documents in that case, he and Jackson were arrested on May 6 at an apartment complex on Mimosa Avenue. Hobson allegedly was found with six guns in a car, and a green leafy substance in his pocket that tested positive for THC, police said. Jackson allegedly was in the car with him.

Hobson was charged with criminal trespass; possession of marijuana; prohibited weapons, to wit: automatic switch; and prohibited weapons, to wit: ghost gun (3D computer generated). The case is ongoing.

This story will be updated.