Mother tells police her son confessed to Memphis homicide caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he was caught on camera killing a woman in Nutbush.

On June 11, first responders were called to the Deluxe Inn at 3733 Jackson Avenue after Monica Boone was shot to death inside a hotel room. Surveillance video along with witness statements were used to identify Alex Derrick, 20, as a suspect in the homicide.

Derrick’s mother also told police that he confessed to her that he had shot and killed Boone.

Authorities did not release a motive for the shooting. The suspect was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder.