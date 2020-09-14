Mother speaks out after two-year-old shot in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two-year-old is recovering after being shot while playing inside his Hickory Hill home.

The crime scene tape was still up at The Arbors of Hickory Ridge Apartments and you could see a bullet in the window of a second floor apartment.

“I was steps away so when the glass shattered I grabbed him and we went into the kitchen,” said Jasmine White.

Speaking to WREG over the phone, his mother said she had no idea her son Ja’ia had been hit.

“I noticed he was bleeding. I checked him and he had a bullet wound were the bullet went in, and when the ambulance and fire department and police and everyone got there they found an exit wound.”

There were four bullet holes in her son’s bedroom and police told her they came from a high-powered rifle. She said she doesn’t believe she was the intended target.

It could have been so much worse.

“If he had been sitting he would have been shot in the head or the chest, but he was standing up and I’m always getting on him about standing on that toy car but that saved him.”

The apartment complex told us it has security officers on scene 24 hours a day, but Sunday they happened to be off. They said witnesses were able to give police a description of the suspects and they are hoping they find the people responsible.

Police have not released that description to the public. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.