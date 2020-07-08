Mother seeks justice after daughter shot on I-240 at Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother is desperately looking for help after her daughter was shot on I-240 near Poplar last Friday morning.

She says her daughter is on the road to recovery but the shooter is still on the run. All she wants is justice and peace.

“Now I know what those families feel when they get the phone call,” said Cymbeline Lorcan, mother of the shooting victim.

She remembers the morning she got the call that turned her world upside-down.

Lorcan said her 25-year-old daughter, Kari, was shot on I-240 near Poplar last Friday morning as she was driving to a 24-hour AutoZone with her boyfriend to get a part for her truck so she could get to work.

That’s when they say a late-model GMC Yukon pulled alongside them, firing shots into the driver’s side.

Kari was shot twice, her mother said. Fearing they would be killed if they stopped, Lorcan said Kari managed to drive herself to the hospital.

She later learned her daughter had been shot at 13 times.

“It did not seem real,” Lorcan said.

Since the shooting, Lorcan has shared Kari’s story on social media and says she’s overwhelmed by the support. She’s even surpassed her $10,000 goal on GoFundMe to help cover her daughter’s medical bills.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday, but Lorcan said she wants the shooter to know one thing:

“I hope you feel safe and arrogant and that you’ve gotten away with it because that is exactly how you’re going to get caught,” she said. “So live it up while you can because the clock is ticking.”

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.