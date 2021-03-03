Mother says children are living in fear after witnessing father get shot in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman said her children are living in fear after witnessing their father get shot in the face at the Presidential West Apartments in Whitehaven on Valentine’s Day.

The woman didn’t want to be identified for safety concerns, but told WREG’s Quametra Wilborn that her children’s father had just brought the kids their gifts when the shooting happened.

“Soon as he opened the door, they got to shooting inside the apartment and he got shot,” she said. “He’s still in critical condition.”

Memphis Police said the man was shot in the face.

Immediately after, the woman said the gunmen fired again – this time into the apartment window nearly hitting her kids.

“They were screaming, running around the house,” the mother recalled. “They were trying to help their daddy, and my baby girl cried saying, ‘they’re coming back. They’re about to kill us.'”

A witness told police they saw a man weaing a black ski mask get away in a loud vehicle. Police said at least six shell casings were found on the scene.

MPD said another apartment was also hit by the bullets, but no one was injured.

The woman WREG spoke to said she has no idea who the gunmen were or what they were arguing about. She said her family is so traumatized by the events that they are too afraid to go home.

“I just want me and my kids, especially my kids, to be safe again,” she said. “We’re out sitting on the streets in a car. I don’t have any money to feed them.”

No arrests have been made. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.