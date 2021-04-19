Mother remembers 15-year-old son killed while riding ATV in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is heartbroken and desperate for answers after her loved one became another victim of gun violence Saturday.

Monday, in South Memphis, a vigil was held for 15-year-old Jarvis Triplett. Police identified him as the victim earlier in the day.

His mother can still hear her last conversation with her son.

“‘Mama, can I ride my four-wheeler home?’” Dominique Britt remembers her son asking. “And I said yes.”

She says the next phone call came less than 20 minutes later, after her son was shot and killed driving his four-wheeler down Mississippi Boulevard near the intersection at South Parkway.

Police haven’t released much information; only that at least one suspect drove by in a white sedan and fired several shots. Jarvis’ family has no answers about who would want to hurt him.

“He wasn’t a problem child, he wasn’t a gang member, he wasn’t in to none of this extra stuff.,” Britt said.

Friends and family gather for a vigil for Jarvis Triplett on Monday night.

His loved ones describe Jarvis as bright and intelligent with a great sense of humor.

“He could light up a room. He could make you mad, and laugh at the same time,” Britt said.

If you have any information about this tragic shooting, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 528-cash.