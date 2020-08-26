Mother of teen shot by U.S. Marshals not allowed to see son, but says he’s doing okay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a 16-year-old boy shot at a gas station by U.S. Marshals said she hasn’t seen her son but said he’s doing ok.

Shanta Holliday spoke with WREG’s Melissa Moon a day after her son Darshun Holliday was shot at a gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Alcy Road.

Holliday said she hasn’t been able to see him because of COVID-19. Only his attorney and probation officer have been able to see him.

On Tuesday, she said he had just left their home nearby when agents with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force surrounded his car looking for a suspect wanted for first-degree murder.

The vehicle, which was reported stolen, was connected to the suspect, authorities said.

Authorities said Holliday tried to get away by repeatedly backing up and ramming several vehicles belonging to officers and at least one civilian.

TBI said a marshal then fired a shot, which struck Holliday. He jumped out of his vehicle and ran to a wooded area across the street, where he was captured.

The person was taken to a hospital with injuries the agency described as not life-threatening. No officers were injured.

Holliday’s mother said she didn’t know anything about the stolen vehicle and where it came from.

She also told WREG that this was not the first time her son has been shot. He was injured about a year ago while at a party.