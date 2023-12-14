INDIANOLA, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of an 11-year-old Mississippi boy, who was mistakenly shot by an officer, and her attorney spoke about the recent developments in the case on Wednesday.

Attorney Carlos Moore said Aderrien Murry was shot in the chest by Sgt. Greg Capers, with the Indianola Police Department, on May 20, 2023. His mother, Nakala Murry, asked Aderrien to call police about 4:00 a.m. when the father of one of her other children showed up at her home.

Moore said the man was irate, and Nakala Murry felt threatened.

Moore said two officers went to the home and one kicked the front door before Nakala Murry opened it. She told them the man causing a disturbance had left the home but three children were inside, Moore said.

Moore said Nakala Murry told him that Sgt. Greg Capers, who is Black, yelled into the home and said anyone inside should come out with their hands up. Moore said Aderrien, who is also Black, walked into the living room with nothing in his hands, and Capers shot him in the chest.

On Wednesday, Moore said they were able to finally view the body camera video of the incident. He said the city is fighting in court to block the release of the video to the public.

“That video is part of the judicial record. It’s a public record, and the public has a right to see what happened to that minor child on May 20, 2023. The mother has not asked for the video to be sealed from the public’s view, but the City of Indianola has asked for it to be sealed. What is the City of Indianola trying to hide?” questioned Moore.

Magistrate Judge David Sanders sided with the city over the video issue, but Moore said they’re appealing the order to federal District Court Judge Debra Brown.

Moore wants the video to be released without restrictions.

“I know a lot of people have around the country have been praying and wondering what happened to that 11-year-old. He is doing somewhat better. He continues to get counseling on a weekly basis,” the attorney said.

The family plans to file a second lawsuit to pursue claims under state law next month in Sunflower County Circuit Court.

Nakala Murry previously filed a federal lawsuit in May against Indianola, the police chief and Capers. The lawsuit, which seeks at least $5 million, says Indianola failed to properly train the officer and the officer used excessive force.

“I feel disgusted, outraged and emotionally damaged. But in all of those feelings, I still feel blessed. This has been a process. Every day I’m fighting for justice for my son. I want Officer Greg Capers terminated and held accountable for his reckless actions as a trained police outfit. I never want another parent to feel the way I feel on May 20, 2023,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.