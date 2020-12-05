Mother killed in crash one month after 12-year-old son gunned down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tragedy has struck a Memphis family for the second time in just a matter of weeks.

Last month, 12-year-old Ta’shun Hardrick was gunned down while walking to the store in his North Memphis neighborhood.

Thursday afternoon, his mother, Simone Hinton, was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 51 while riding with her two other children.

“Unbelievable, it’s unbelievable,” said family friend Diamond Mourning.

Mourning, who works with the Ride of Tears organization, met Hinton just weeks ago while helping her raise money to bury her son.

“But in that small time, I’ve spent a lot of time just there trying to console them through the healing process,” she said.

Now fresh wounds are open. Mourning said Hinton’s 18-year-old son was driving her, and Hinton’s 14-year-old daughter was a passenger Thursday.

Police say two cars were traveling south on Highway 51 when one hit the other and forced it into northbound traffic. The second car tried to get back over, but it appears the first car wouldn’t let it, and the second car crashed into Hinton and her children.

Both of Hinton’s children survived the crash, as did the people in the second vehicle.

However, the driver of the first car left the scene. Police say it was a white Pontiac.

A GoFundMe has been created to pay for the family’s funeral expenses.