CHICAGO — A woman and her 14-year-old son have been charged following a fatal shooting at a hot dog stand Sunday where she allegedly instructed her son to shoot and kill a man.

Carlisha Hood, who has a valid FOID and CCL holder, is facing a felony count of murder and another count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Her 14-year-old son is facing a felony count of murder.

According to police, the pair were arrested Wednesday in the 700 block of West 111th Street after being identified as the individuals who were involved in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man at Maxwell Street Express, located in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street, just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to court documents, Hood entered Maxwell Street Express to get food while her son waited in the car outside.

Shortly after, the 32-year-old man entered the restaurant an argument ensued between Hood and him, court documents state. Hood allegedly was texting her son from the store, signaling him. He entered the restaurant during the argument.

The argument quickly turned physical when the man punched Hood in the head multiple times. Then, the documents state, Hood’s son displayed a firearm and fired shots at the man. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back.

Documents state there was a witness laughing and encouraging the incident.

The man then fled the restaurant where the 14-year-old boy proceeded to follow him and fire more shots.

The man sustained two gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Hood then diverged her attention to the witness where she instructed her son to shoot them, court documents allege.

Court documents state Hood attempted to take the gun from the boy but he pushed her off. The pair then entered their vehicle and fled the scene.

Both Hood and her son turned themselves in and were arrested on Wednesday.

Hood and the boy have no reported criminal background. They were placed into custody and charged accordingly.