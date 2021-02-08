Man accused of breaking into Nutbush home, eating banana and rummaging through family’s fridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after a woman claimed he broke into her home and began helping himself to her food.

It happened at The Villages of Harrison Creek on Jackson Avenue during the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to the police report, a woman and her daughter were sleeping when they heard a loud noise in the kitchen. When the mom went to investigate, she discovered a man standing in her kitchen eating a banana and rummaging through her fridge. He then took some food out and placed it on the kitchen table.

When the woman told the man to leave, he responded by saying he works there and then left through the front door. He was later taken into custody after the victim pointed him out to responding officers.

Police said the suspect – who was identified by officers as Jerry Smith – appears to have gained access to the apartment by smashing a glass window. He was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.