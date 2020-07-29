Mother charged after juvenile girl shot, killed in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother was charged with reckless homicide after a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed.

On Tuesday, first responders were called to the 4200 block of Arrow after a juvenile was shot and later died. Detectives said the only other people in the home at the time were Tuwana Bynote and her juvenile son. Both were detained for questioning.

Bynote told investigators she knew that her son had bought a gun several months ago and tried to take it from him on several occasions. However, she kept hiding it in the same spot and the son would just take it back each time.

She confirmed that she never removed the gun from the home even though she knew she needed to.

The son told investigators that on Tuesday the gun was fired when he was handing it to the 14-year-old.

It’s unclear if the juvenile has been charged.