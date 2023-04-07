MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A mother and daughter were locked up Friday for the shooting of another woman in North Memphis last month.

Bernita Brown, 52, and her daughter Latrice Brown, 25, were both charged with aggravated assault and assault.

The victim told police she was shot after being attacked by Benita Brown and her two daughters in the 800 block of Claybrook.

800 block of Claybrook in North Memphis

She said Bernita hit her on the head with a gun and then shot her in the leg. The victim said Latrice was hitting her when Bernita fired the weapon.

Police haven’t said why the woman was attacked but said she was able to walk to the 700 block of Alma for help.

700 block of Alma

Latrice is being held on a $45,000 bond. Bernita’s bail was set at $7,500. They both have a court date on Monday.