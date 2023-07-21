MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A mother and daughter are accused of chasing a car full of juveniles for thirty minutes, blocking them in with their vehicles, and robbing them at gunpoint inside Shelby Farms.

Heaven Wilson, 20, and Lorna Wilbourn, 47, were both charged with aggravated robbery and attempted robbery in the incident Shelby County deputies said began when the victims tossed a milkshake that hit Wilson’s car.

The four victims, just 16 and 17, said Wilson, who was driving a lime green Ford Mustang GT, began chasing them, and Wilbourn, who was in a Chevy Camaro, later joined the chase and nearly hit them.

They said after Wilbourn and Wilson boxed them in on a Shelby Farms lot, they got out of their vehicles, pointed guns at them, and took their wallets, car keys, an iPhone, and iPad.

The victims said Wilbourn told Wilson to stop, and she said, “Mom, you don’t know what they did to me,” before smashing the iPad and iPhone and hitting the front bumper of their vehicle with her handgun.

Wilson was also charged with vandalism and ID theft. Investigators said Wilson tried to transfer funds from one of the victim’s debit cards to a Cashapp account.

Wilbourn was also charged with several counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.