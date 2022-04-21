MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after police say she threatened to blow up a local elementary school.

Police responded to the incident Wednesday at Getwell Elementary after a teacher said a parent called regarding her son’s missing backpack.

The teacher told police the parent, Loretta Clayton-Treadwell became angry and threatened to blow up the school and told them children would come up missing, according to police.

Clayton-Treadwell was charged with threat of mass violence on school property.