Most of Mississippi’s 65 and older population is vaccinated

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. — Almost two-thirds of Mississippi residents 65 and older have now received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Still, overall numbers of inoculations are lagging in recent weeks, reflecting a lack of buy-in on the vaccine by young people.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs described vaccinations among young people as a “continued uphill climb.”

The state Department of Health reports more than 132,000 people in Mississippi were vaccinated the week of Feb. 27. Since then, numbers of vaccinations have dropped each week.

Last week, around 74,400 were vaccinated in the state.