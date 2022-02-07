MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a few exceptions, Memphis-Shelby County Schools will reopen Tuesday following last Thursday’s ice storm.

MSCS said 96% of its schools have power. Seven schools are still experiencing “storm-related challenges,” but they are working with MLGW to monitor systems.

Schools that are remaining closed until further notice are:

  • Avon Lenox High
  • East High
  • Evans Elementary
  • Grandview Heights Middle
  • Lucy E. Campbell Elementary
  • Sharpe Elementary
  • White Station Elementary

MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young also said 90 percent of customers with a power outage should have power restoration by midnight Monday with the last 10 percent of customers receiving power by Thursday midnight.