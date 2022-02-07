MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a few exceptions, Memphis-Shelby County Schools will reopen Tuesday following last Thursday’s ice storm.

MSCS said 96% of its schools have power. Seven schools are still experiencing “storm-related challenges,” but they are working with MLGW to monitor systems.

Schools that are remaining closed until further notice are:

Avon Lenox High

East High

Evans Elementary

Grandview Heights Middle

Lucy E. Campbell Elementary

Sharpe Elementary

White Station Elementary

MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young also said 90 percent of customers with a power outage should have power restoration by midnight Monday with the last 10 percent of customers receiving power by Thursday midnight.